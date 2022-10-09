Chargers open as 6.5-point favorites over the Broncos on Monday Night Football

After a roller-coaster contest against the Cleveland Browns where the LA Chargers came out victorious by the skin of their teeth, they’ve opened up as 6.5-point favorites over the Denver Broncos next week, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 46.5.

The divisional rivals will meet in primetime on Monday Night Football for what will be the Chargers’ third matchup within the divisional slate.

The Bolts (3-2) just outlasted the Browns 30-28 in the second matchup of their two-game road trip while the Broncos (2-3) are coming off an absolute snooze fest against the Colts on Thursday Night Football where they fell 12-9.

With two games left until their bye week, the Chargers have an excellent opportunity to enter the break with a 5-2 record should they take care of business in this contest and then against the Seahawks (2-3).

