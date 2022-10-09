Chargers Final Score: Chargers 30, Browns 28

The Los Angeles Chargers played a second road game in a row in week 5 taking on the Browns in Cleveland under a swarm of bugs called “midges.” It was a back and forth shootout that surprisingly featured a lot more successful running by both teams than passing.

Austin Ekeler wound up with a career day on the ground. He had 16 carries for 173 yards (a career high) and a touchdown on the ground, to go along with 4 catches for 26 yards and another TD as a receiver.

The game came down to an extremely questionable call on 4th down with under 2 minutes left by the Chargers. They were on their own side of the 50 with the Browns having no time outs and only down by 2 points. They failed to convert leaving the Browns already basically in FG range.

The defense did their job and forced a 54 yard FG try by the Browns and rookie Kicker Kade York. York pushed the attempt wide right and the Chargers won by the skin of their teeth, narrowly avoiding a catastrophic error by Brandon Staley to not punt the ball.

The Chargers win and now get an extra day of rest before taking on the Denver Broncos next Monday night at home.

*exhales.... I can breathe again.