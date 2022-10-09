Chargers Injury: Trey Pipkins leaves with a leg injury (UPDATE)

The Chargers are off to a rough start in the week 5 game against the Cleveland Browns. That may start to get worse with right tackle Trey Pipkins going down with a leg injury.

Trey Pipkins is down. Trainers out. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 9, 2022

The replay did not look good. His leg got rolled up on and bent awkwardly. This could be an injury that has him out for a large chunk of time.

Storm Norton will come into the game to take over at RT. This is not an ideal situation for the Chargers who are already starting rookie 6th round pick Jamaree Salyer at LT.

UPDATE: Pipkins was able to return to the game. Looks like the ugly look of what happened wasn’t as bad as what he felt and he has come back after the half to get back into the game.