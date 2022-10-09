 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers Injury: Trey Pipkins leaves with a leg injury (UPDATE)

Pipkins suffers a leg injury and is out of the game.

By Matthew Stanley
NFL: AUG 20 Preseason - Cowboys at Chargers Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chargers are off to a rough start in the week 5 game against the Cleveland Browns. That may start to get worse with right tackle Trey Pipkins going down with a leg injury.

The replay did not look good. His leg got rolled up on and bent awkwardly. This could be an injury that has him out for a large chunk of time.

Storm Norton will come into the game to take over at RT. This is not an ideal situation for the Chargers who are already starting rookie 6th round pick Jamaree Salyer at LT.

UPDATE: Pipkins was able to return to the game. Looks like the ugly look of what happened wasn’t as bad as what he felt and he has come back after the half to get back into the game.

