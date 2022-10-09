Chargers-Browns Live Recap: Bolts face dynamic RB duo in road trip to Cleveland

The Chargers (2-2) are rolling into Cleveland today to face a physical Browns (2-2) team that wants to ground-and-pound their opponents into the dirt behind the legs of stellar running back Nick Chubb.

On the other side, Justin Herbert continues to play through a lingering rib injury all while missing his favorite wide receiver, Keenan Allen, who will be out for his fourth-straight game since suffering a hamstring injury in week one.

Both defenses in this game will offer plenty of star power. Khalil Mack and Derwin James lead the charge on the Chargers while Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward are the top playmakers for the Browns.

It’s unlikely this becomes another track meet on the scoreboard like their 2021 matchup but that shouldn’t stop this game from having more than its’ fair share of explosive plays.

So strap in. Kickoff is just around the corner.

First Quarter

The Browns received the opening kickoff and wasted almost no time in finding the end zone. It took just four plays and three carries by Nick Chubb for him to find the end zone on a 41-yard jaunt that included several missed and broken tackles by Chargers defenders. With fans still getting into their seats, the Browns were already up 7-0.

The Chargers responded with a 10-play, 55-yard drive that go them within field goal range, but Brandon Staley chose to roll the dice on a fourth-and-two at the Cleveland 28-yard but came up short as Denzel Ward broke up a pass intended for Mike Williams near the left sideline.

The connection between Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper was on full display during the Browns’ second offensive drive of the game. Cooper caught a 20-yard pass to begin the drive and capped it off with a touchdown to put the Bolts down 14-0 in the first quarter.

On the first play of the ensuing Chargers drive, Austin Ekeler ripped off one of the longest runs of his career, taking the ball 71 yards inside the Browns five-yard line. All the momentum was for nothing in the end as the Chargers ran three plays to gain zero yards before kicking a field goal.

Before the first quarter ticked away, the Bolts forced a much-needed three-and-out by Cleveland.

Second Quarter

The Chargers retained possession into the second quarter and it only took three players into the period for Joshua Kelley to find the end zone on a five-yard run where the entire defense lost track of him.

Early in the second quarter, the Chargers still trailed 14-10.

The Browns once again struggled to get much going on their offensive drive and were forced to punt after a quick three-and-out forced by the Chargers. Unfortunately, Cleveland was able to pin the Bolts all the way back to their one-yard line.

Through a reinvigorated run game, the duo of Ekeler and Kelley combined to help march the Bolts down the field with a healthy mix of runs and receptions. But on the 10th play of the drive, right tackle Trey Pipkins got rolled up on from behind and looked to be in some pain. Storm Norton stepped into replace him as trainers tended to #79.

Two plays after returning to play, Ekeler took a screen pass, made a man miss, and strutted into the end zone to take the lead 17-14.

The Browns found their groove on their next drive by only taking six plays to go 75 yards and punch the ball in for a score via Nick Chubb.

Now facing a 21-17 deficit, the Chargers needed to respond once again. However, Mike Williams took a short route for what looked like an easy first down gain, but he chose to bounce the run and fell short by a yard. The Bolts were stood up on the next play and were forced to punt. JK Scott halfway shanked the kick for just 37 yards which gave the Browns good field position.

Both Chubb and Kareem Hunt got the Browns moving smoothly into Chargers territory before stalling out. Cade York attempted to push Cleveland’s lead to seven but he pushed it right.

Instead of being down a full score, the Bolts trailed by four entering the midway point.

Third Quarter

The Chargers burst out of the gates in the second half with a nine-yard, 75-yard drive that ended in a 22-yard rushing score by Ekeler to push them back on top 24-21.

They carried that momentum onto the defensive side of the ball by forcing a turnover on downs with a huge tackle for loss on Kareem Hunt by Christian Covington inside Browns territory.

A few quick plays and the Chargers were inside the Browns 10-yard line. The offense stalled following a false start penalty by Donald Parham Jr. which forced another Bertolet field goal. With a little under six minutes left in the third quarter, the Chargers led 27-21.

The Browns snatched the lead back from the Chargers with a two-yard leaping score from Hunt. They responded to a rough start to the half with an 11-play, 75-yard drive.

Fourth Quarter