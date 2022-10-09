Chargers vs. Browns Week 5 Inactives: Hopkins inactive, Parham active!

The Los Angeles Chargers are on the road for the second week in a row today taking on the Cleveland Browns.

Here are the inactives for the game:

#LACvsCLE inactives



Easton Stick

Dustin Hopkins

Keenan Allen

JT Woods

Isaiah Spiller

Richard Rodgers

Otito Ogbonnia pic.twitter.com/tgmO3UOWN8 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 9, 2022

Keenan Allen continues to miss time with a Hamstring injury.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins was said to be a gametime decision today and it looks like that decision is that he can’t go. The team added Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad this week where there was a possibility Hopkins couldn’t go and activated him yesterday. It looks like he will be the kicker today.

With Donald Parham making his season debut at TE today, Richard Rodgers is inactive this week.

5th round pick Otito Ogbonnia is inactive again this week in a somewhat surprising move. He had shown some good flashes, especially against the run in week 3, but has now been a healthy scratch 2 weeks in a row.

The rest of the list is the usual list of healthy scratches. QB Easton Stick, RB Isaiah Spiller, and S JT Woods.

Continuing to have this many mid round draft picks inactive as healthy scratches is not the best look for the front office.