How to watch Chargers vs. Browns in Week 5

The Chargers (2-2) are in Cleveland today for a bout with the Browns (2-2) who are coming off a loss to the Falcons on the road. They’ll look to get back in the win column behind their workhorse running back in Nick Chubb who currently sits second in both rushing yards and touchdowns through the first four games of 2022.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chargers as 2-point favorites on the road with the over/under set at 47.5.

You’ll find all the information you need to tune in to today’s game below.

Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) @ Cleveland Browns (2-2)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

Kickoff: 10:00 am. PT

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: CBS

SB Nation affiliate: Dawgs By Nature

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

Odds: Chargers (-2) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!), NFL+ (Local only), Paramount+ (Local only)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Watch on mobile: Chargers app

