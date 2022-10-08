Chargers elevate WR Michael Bandy, K Taylor Bertolet ahead Sunday’s game against the Browns

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Browns, the Chargers have elevated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad.

With Keenan Allen out for yet another week, Bandy could see a similar amount of snaps that he had against the Texans a week ago where he caught a pair of passes for 49 yards. Joshua Palmer is dealing with an ankle injury, as well, which means Bandy could see an even greater increase in snaps should the second-year wideout be sidelined this week.

Dustin Hopkins is dealing with a right quadricep injury that he apparently sustained after the Texans game, per Brandon Staley. Bertolet was signed earlier this week as an insurance policy and it looks like that decision will be cashed in this week. The 29-year old has experience kicking in the CFL and USFL but this will be his first NFL start should he be the guy for the Chargers against Cleveland.