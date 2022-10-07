Chargers Final Injury Report: Keenan Allen will miss 4th-straight game

It’ll be yet another week for Justin Herbert without his number one wideout as Keenan Allen has officially been designated as OUT for this week’s game against the Browns. He didn’t log a single practice this week after experiencing a setback in his rehab a week ago for a hamstring injury he sustained in week one.

The only other two players on the Chargers’ injury report were wide receiver Joshua Palmer and kicker Dustin Hopkins who are dealing with a quadricep and ankle injury, respectively.

Veteran kicker Taylor Bertolet was signed this week in the case that Hopkins does not go on Sunday while the team also signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the practice squad as an additional body in the event that Palmer isn’t able to go, either.

If Palmer sits against the Browns, Herbert will have to rely on Mike Williams, Gerald Everett, and DeAndre Carter as his main targets on the outside. Donald Parham is set to make his season debut this week but it’s likely he’s on a snap count in his first game action since suffering a severe neck injury late in 2021 that ended his season.