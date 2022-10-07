Chargers fans are confident Justin Herbert will tie road passing record against Cleveland

The results of this week’s SB Nation Reacts polls are officially in.

First up, we have our confidence poll. Over 66 percent of participants believe the Chargers are headed in the right direction following their 34-24 road victory over the Texans this past Sunday. While the win wasn’t the most glistening performance by this team, getting back in the win column will always make the fan base feel much more at ease in the immediate aftermath.

For the first of our two additional questions this week, we asked you all what you predict the Chargers’ record to be when they enter the bye a little over three weeks from now. According to our results, fans were pretty split. The majority of those surveyed (45 percent) believe the Chargers will enter their bye week at 4-3. Right behind that, 44 percent believe they’ll hit the break at 5-2. Only 11 percent believe they’ll fizzle to 3-4.

Lastly, if Justin Herbert throws for over 300 yards against the Browns this week, he’ll tie Rich Gannon’s NFL record for the longest consecutive streak of road games with 300 or more yards passing. Herbert has done it seven road games in a row and will look to make it eight against a middling Browns pass defense while still missing Keenan Allen for another week.

According to our results, over 90 percent of those surveyed believe Herbert will top 300 yards passing against the Browns which would ensures he gets his name on a little piece of NFL history.