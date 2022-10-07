BFTB Roundtable: Week 5 score predictions vs. the Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers head to Cleveland for their second road game in a row to take on the Browns. LA is coming off a win while the Browns are trying to recover from a come from behind loss against the Atlanta Falcons.

Last year’s matchup between these two teams was wone of the highest scoring games in NFL History when the Chargers won the shootout 47-42. I wouldn’t expect this game to have that many points scored with both teams a bit banged up.

With that said, let’s get into these predictions from our staff for the Chargers’ Week 4 matchup.

Michael Peterson: The Browns are rushing for a billion yards per game. They’re crushing it so hard that the Browns are in the top five of total offenses this season while Jacoby Brissett is throwing for under 200 yards per game. As improved as the run defense is, I just don’t see how the Browns aren’t able to take advantage of running the ball away from Khalil Mack. Both Chris Rumph II and Kyle van Noy will have to play a stellar game on the edge if they want to mitigate the damage done by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

I think the offense will be able to score some points, but a banged up Joshua Palmer could mean it’s Mike Williams or bust on the outside. DeAndre Carter and Gerald Everett will have to come up big in this one, too.

If the Chargers can make Brissett play quarterback more than he’d prefer, they may have a chance to stifle the Browns. But in the end, I just can’t help but think that Cleveland offensive line will have a big day in their own house.

Final Score: Browns 27-24

Matthew Stanley: Like most teams in the NFL already, both teams in this game are pretty banged up. It looks like Keenan Allen is going to miss another game and Dustin Hopkins might be a gametime decision. The Browns meanwhile have a stellar defensive line but Myles Garrett, JOK, and Clowney are all banged up or out. I don’t think it will be as big of a shootout as it was last season, but I think this game winds up close with the Chargers HOPEFULLY continuing the offensive groove they were in from last week.

Final Score: Chargers 27-24

Garrett Sisti: Garrett is on vacation but we assume he believes the Chargers will win because that guy couldn’t be pessimistic if he tried.

Final Score: Chargers by a million

