Broncos vs. Colts TNF Staff Picks: Which horse are we betting on?

It’s already time for Thursday Night Football again. This time we have, what on paper, is a pretty mediocre matchup between two banged up teams that haven’t done much to wow anyone yet this season.

The Indianapolis Colts have travelled to Denver to take on the Broncos in the mile high city and they’ll do so without Jonathan Taylor, who is one of, if not the best running back in the NFL.

The Broncos had 7 players officially listed on the injury report for tonight in addition to losing their starting running back in Javonte Williams to a severe knee injury last week. This means that former Charger Melvin Gordon III will be taking the RB1 snaps for Denver tonight. Will he be able to carry the load without fumbling? In 4 games this season Gordon already has 4 fumbles and was so upset with that trend he walked out on his podium appearance after their last game.

With all this in mind, Michael and I are split again this week.

