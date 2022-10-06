Chargers sign K Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad

The Chargers finally made a move to add another kicker as Dustin Hopkins continues to rehab from a hamstring injury he sustained against the Texans this past Sunday.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are signing 29-year old Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad. Bertolet played collegiately at Texas A&M before going undrafted in 2016. He’s been with a number of teams across several different professional football leagues but most recently has spent time with the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL.

Despite having zero experience kicking in an NFL game, the Chargers deemed him fit to potentially replace Hopkins this week should the he fail to heal up enough to do his job on Sunday.

Bertolet’s time in college was best known for being connected to former Aggies Heisman-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel as the two both became the first freshmen in Texas A&M history to score 100 total points in a season.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers released cornerback Michael Jacquet.