Chargers Daily Links: Keenan Allen sits out Wednesday’s practice

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Leading up to team’s week four matchup with the Texans, it was looking like Keenan Allen was well on his way to seeing the field for the first time since exiting against the Raiders in week one. However, he left last Thursday’s practice early with a team trainer and wound up sitting out that week, as well.

If you thought this was finally going to be the week we see Allen back on the field catching passes from Justin Herbert, you may have to pump your brakes even further.

Following Wednesday’s practice, the team listed Allen as a non-participant which further muddies up his short-term outlook. The team has been very cautious with their WR1 and it really does look like last week’s early exit was a minor setback in his return.

With two days remaining for Allen to log some progress, Chargers fans are likely keeping their fingers crossed that Wednesday’s “DNP” status was just for a veteran’s rest day.

We’ll hopefully learn a bit more following today’s practice.

