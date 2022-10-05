Chargers sign WR Keelan Doss to the practice squad

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chargers announced the signing of wide receiver Keelan Doss to the practice squad. The move comes just after it was made public that Keenan Allen did not participate in Wednesday’s practice due to his lingering hamstring injury.

we've signed WR Keelan Doss to our practice squad. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 5, 2022

Doss most recently was in New York where he spent time with the Jets practice squad in 2021 and the Giants practice squad this season. After going undrafted in 2019, Doss signed with the Raiders before being cut at the end of August. He then joined the Jaguars practice squad before being signed to the Raiders active roster following their release of Antonio Brown. He started two games as a rookie while playing in eight total. Doss finished that season with 11 catches for 133 yards across eight games played.

The 6’3, 215-pound Doss played collegiately at UC Davis where he set school records in touchdowns (29) and all-purpose yards (4,218).