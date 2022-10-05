Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Texans in Week 4

The Chargers offense played one excellent half of football before falling off in the second half this past Sunday. The same could be said for the defense, but latter side of the ball had much better grades at the top compared to the former.

We all know Jamaree Salyer starred in his first NFL start by leading the offense with a 78.6 overall grade, including an elite pass blocking grade of 90.4. Yet somehow that overall grade was only the fifth best on the entire team in week four.

So who shined even brighter on Sunday than the outstanding rookie? Let’s go ahead and take a look.

Offense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

OL Jamaree Salyer - 78.6

QB Justin Herbert - 72.9

TE Gerald Everett - 72.4

WR Mike Williams - 72.2

OT Trey Pipkins - 70.0

Worst-5

OG Matt Feiler - 44.0

TE Tre’ McKitty - 54.8

WR DeAndre Carter - 55.1

WR Joshua Palmer - 57.5

C Corey Linsley - 63.3

Defense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

DT Jerry Tillery - 92.7

S Derwin James - 87.8

DT Morgan Fox - 80.8

EDGE Khalil Mack - 80.3

LB Drue Tranquill - 77.3

Worst-5

S Nasir Adderley - 41.2

CB J.C. Jackson - 46.7

LB Kenneth Murray - 51.6

Chris Rumph II - 53.3

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 57.5