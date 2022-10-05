Chargers vs. Browns 2022 Week 5: By The Numbers

Like their week four opponent, the Browns are a team that wants to run the football and dominate in the trenches. They arguably employ the best running back in the NFL in Nick Chubb and his complement Kareem Hunt isn’t too shabby either.

On the other hand, their starting quarterback is Jacoby Brissett who hasn’t shown all that much in the way of a passer other than being fairly accurate with the limited amount of passes he does throw throughout a game.

As for the Chargers, they’re three explosive runs away from looking pretty dang good against the run, but those plays did actually happen and no amount of mental gymnastics will keep them from counting against their defensive totals so far this season.

Unsurprisingly, I believe this game will come down to which team can win the battle of the trenches. The Chargers are obviously set back by the losses of both Rashawn Slater and Joey Bosa, but it remains to be seen if the Browns will have their stud pass rushers in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. If that ends up being the case, I believe this could very well be a toss-up.

So with that said, let’s take a look at how the rest of both teams stack up against each other this week.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 371.8

Points per game: 23.0

Passing yards per game: 307.3

Rushing yards per game: 64.5

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 1,250 yards, nine touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 144

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Two

Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 258

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 27

Receiving touchdowns: Three tied w/ two

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 349.5

Points allowed per game: 27.0

Passing yards allowed per game: 239.8

Rushing yards allowed per game: 109.8

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Drue Tranquill - 35

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Five

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Five

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr., CB Bryce Callahan - Four

Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Two

Forced fumbles: Four tied w/ one

Fumble recoveries: None

Browns Offense

Total yards per game: 384.8

Points per game: 26.3

Passing yards per game: 197.5

Rushing yards per game: 187.3

Top Performers

Passing: QB Jacoby Brissett - 830 yards, four touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Nick Chubb - 459

Rushing touchdowns: RB Nick Chubb - Five

Receiving yards: WR Amari Cooper - 228

Receptions: WR Amari Cooper - 20

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Amari Cooper - Two

Browns Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 326.0

Points allowed per game: 23.8

Passing yards allowed per game: 212.8

Rushing yards allowed per game: 113.3

Top Performers

Tackles: S John Johnson - 23

Tackles for loss: Three tied w/ four

Sacks: EDGE Myles Garrett - Three

Passes Defended: CB Denzel Ward - Five

Interceptions: CB Denzel Ward, S Grant Delpit - One

Forced fumbles: Four tied w/ one

Fumble recoveries: Three tied w/ one