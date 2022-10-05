Chargers vs. Browns 2022 Week 5: By The Numbers

Like their week four opponent, the Browns are a team that wants to run the football and dominate in the trenches. They arguably employ the best running back in the NFL in Nick Chubb and his complement Kareem Hunt isn’t too shabby either.
On the other hand, their starting quarterback is Jacoby Brissett who hasn’t shown all that much in the way of a passer other than being fairly accurate with the limited amount of passes he does throw throughout a game.
As for the Chargers, they’re three explosive runs away from looking pretty dang good against the run, but those plays did actually happen and no amount of mental gymnastics will keep them from counting against their defensive totals so far this season.
Unsurprisingly, I believe this game will come down to which team can win the battle of the trenches. The Chargers are obviously set back by the losses of both Rashawn Slater and Joey Bosa, but it remains to be seen if the Browns will have their stud pass rushers in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. If that ends up being the case, I believe this could very well be a toss-up.
So with that said, let’s take a look at how the rest of both teams stack up against each other this week.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 371.8
Points per game: 23.0
Passing yards per game: 307.3
Rushing yards per game: 64.5
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 1,250 yards, nine touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 144
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Two
Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 258
Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 27
Receiving touchdowns: Three tied w/ two
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 349.5
Points allowed per game: 27.0
Passing yards allowed per game: 239.8
Rushing yards allowed per game: 109.8
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Drue Tranquill - 35
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Five
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Five
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr., CB Bryce Callahan - Four
Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Two
Forced fumbles: Four tied w/ one
Fumble recoveries: None
Browns Offense
Total yards per game: 384.8
Points per game: 26.3
Passing yards per game: 197.5
Rushing yards per game: 187.3
Top Performers
Passing: QB Jacoby Brissett - 830 yards, four touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Nick Chubb - 459
Rushing touchdowns: RB Nick Chubb - Five
Receiving yards: WR Amari Cooper - 228
Receptions: WR Amari Cooper - 20
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Amari Cooper - Two
Browns Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 326.0
Points allowed per game: 23.8
Passing yards allowed per game: 212.8
Rushing yards allowed per game: 113.3
Top Performers
Tackles: S John Johnson - 23
Tackles for loss: Three tied w/ four
Sacks: EDGE Myles Garrett - Three
Passes Defended: CB Denzel Ward - Five
Interceptions: CB Denzel Ward, S Grant Delpit - One
Forced fumbles: Four tied w/ one
Fumble recoveries: Three tied w/ one
Loading comments...