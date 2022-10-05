Chargers Daily Links: Who is the OFF/DEF MVP through the first month of 2022?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

This morning, we’re discussing our offensive and defensive MVPs for the Chargers through the first month of the season.

I normally try to think outside of the box, but it’s incredibly tough not to immediately pick both Justin Herbert and Khalil Mack.

Herbert currently leads the NFL with 1,250 passing yards while his nine touchdown passes ranks fifth. Mack’s five sacks has him tied for third in the league while his six tackles for loss is also tied for sixth. Both of these players are making huge impacts on their respective sides of the ball in every game this season and they each deserve humongous amounts of praise their efforts.

Some other guys I’d like to point out are Gerald Everett and Asante Samuel Jr.

Everett is second on the team in receiving yards behind Mike Williams and also sits at the top of the team with two touchdown catches alongside Williams and Zander Horvath. Samuel has had his hands on plenty of throws this year and it’s only a matter of time before his interception total spikes. Both players look like phenomenal fits with this team and I’m excited to see how they perform throughout the rest of the season.

So let me know all of your thoughts below and whether or not you agree with my picks!

And now for today’s links.

