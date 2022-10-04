Chargers named a potential landing spot for WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Justin Herbert has played without his top wide receiver for all but half of a game this season and he’s still found a way to top the leaderboard in passing yards through the first four weeks.

Without Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer have certainly seen an uptick in usage, but guys like Gerald Everett and DeAndre Carter have also stepped up to provide reliable targets for their star passer.

Heck, two of Herbert’s nine passing touchdowns this season have gone to the team’s rookie fullback if that gives you a better idea of how well he’s been able to spread the ball around to his playmakers. But regardless of the early season success, could the Chargers still benefit from bringing in another veteran presence with Allen’s hamstring seemingly lingering longer than expected?

What if that player was former All-Pro wideout Odell Beckham Jr.?

According to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Chargers are one of the best six landing spots for the Super Bowl champion.

“They have Super Bowl aspirations in a tough division, and while Justin Herbert can post MVP-caliber numbers feeding Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Gerald Everett, they could benefit from late-year reinforcements with Keenan Allen now battling a hamstring injury that threatens to linger,” says Benjamin. “They already went all in to build around Herbert this offseason, and Odell is already familiar with the Los Angeles market.”

Beckham has yet to sign with a team this season as he continues to rehab from the ACL tear he sustained during last year’s championship game against the Bengals. With the injury happening in February of this year, he isn’t likely to see the field again until the middle of November, if not later.

The former superstar for the Giants spent the first six games of last season with Cleveland where the lack of connection with Baker Mayfield finally boiled over into the team moving on from their one-time massive trade acquisition. After failing to score at all with the Browns, Beckham found the end zone five times in his eight games with the Rams. During the postseason, he added two more en route to helping his team make the big game.

Beckham’s time with Cleveland has come to be known for his inability to produce in an offense that went out and traded a king’s ransom to acquire him. When he didn’t get the workload he expected, Beckham’s father took to social media to produce a video of all the times Mayfield failed to find his son open on the football field. That’s a whole lot of drama that I don’t foresee the Chargers risking in such an important season. This franchise has never gotten too close to potential locker room distractions and I don’t think they’d ever find the risk to ever outweigh the reward.

So while Beckham in the powder blues might be a fun idea for some fans, I’d have to go ahead and give this a pass if the decision were up to me.