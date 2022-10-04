Chargers Poll: What will the team’s record be at the bye?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

After the Chargers got back in the win column on Sunday, we decided to make this week’s poll a bit less doom-and-gloom.

Aside from our usual temperature-taking of the fan base, we have two additional questions. First, I’m curious to see what you all predict the team’s record will be when they enter their bye three weeks from now. Between then and now, they will face the Browns on the road and back-to-back home games against the Broncos and the Seahawks. With a 2-2 record entering week five, can they manage to stay above .500?

For our other question, I want to know how many of you believe Justin Herbert will tie Rich Gannon’s record for the most consecutive road games with at least 300 yards passing in this week’s matchup with the Browns. He’ll certainly have a tough time as Cleveland currently allows just 212.8 yards through the air per game.

