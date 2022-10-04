The Chargers got back in the win column with a 34-24 victory over the Texans on the road. It certainly wasn’t pretty, but the team desperately needed a win to help save a season that seemed oh-so close to being on the brink after last week’s rash of impactful injuries.

A little bit of upward movement was had as the team moved to 2-2 but with the way the Chargers almost fumbled the game away in the second half, many media outlets were hesitant to justify moving them up a good bit, if at all this week.

Let’s go ahead and check out how the team fared this week.

“The Chargers are probably a pretty good football team, but they have a few issues that they can’t seem to get around. First, they are the Chargers, which means no matter how dominant they look, they will end up ‘Chargering.’” “They did it again against the Houston Texans. After dominating the first half of the game, the offense faded away in the second half. They went punt, punt, punt, and fumble on four straight possessions, and allowed Houston to climb back into the game.” “Good teams win games. Great teams take care of business while winning said games.” - Dalton Miller

“Week 4 served as a get-right game for the Chargers. Justin Herbert was automatic, Austin Ekeler scored his first three touchdowns of the 2022 season, and, hell, even Jerry Tillery beat a block cleanly for a strip-sack. Even with injuries to edge rusher Joey Bosa and left tackle Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles closed out Week 4 ranked fourth in quarterback pressure rate (43.6 percent) on defense and 11th in pressure rate allowed (27.5 percent) on offense. The final score (Chargers 34, Texans 24) was closer than the game ever was for the Bolts.” “Now, let’s not get too drunk on the Chargers Kool-Aid. The Texans are still the worst team in the NFL. Eventually, the injuries to Bosa and Slater will rear their ugly heads against better teams, and L.A. will need to play near-perfect complementary football to overcome them. Herbert, of course, gives them that chance.” - Austin Gayle

“The Chargers’ defense appeared dominant — on paper — entering the season. But injuries to key players have made it difficult for the unit to develop an identity through four games. Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson missed Weeks 1 and 3 after undergoing ankle surgery in August, and when he did give it a go in Week 2, he said he was playing at less than 100 percent. The Bolts are also having to adjust without Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa, who was placed on injured reserve after tearing his groin in Week 3.” - Lindsey Thiry

“Say hello to Jamaree Salyer. The Chargers have been besieged by injuries at multiple positions, and it’s Salyer who might be the most important new figure amongst the cavalry of replacements. The sixth-round pick’s first start in place of injured Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater went off without a hitch: Justin Herbert was kept mostly clean in a 34-24 win over the Texans. A match with a lowly opponent like Houston is a nice spot to get your feet wet, but the challenge will be far greater if Myles Garrett returns to the lineup for the Browns in Week 5. For now, the Bolts will savor a small victory after the barrage of casualties that has threatened to upend their season.” - Dan Hanzus

“QB Justin Herbert, barbecued ribs and all, is passing for a league-best 312.5 yards per game – 105 more weekly than next Sunday’s counterpart, Jacoby Brissett.” - Nate Davis

“It was good to see Austin Ekeler have a big game. He had more than 100 total yards and three touchdowns. With the Chargers’ injury issues, they’ll need their remaining stars to play their best and Ekeler is high on that list.” - Frank Schwab

“The Chargers took advantage of their get-well game to get Austin Ekeler going to take pressure off Justin Herbert and the injury-riddled defense. They can keep that formula to get above .500 against the Browns next week.” - Vinnie Iyer