Bengals vs. Browns MNF Staff Picks: The winner still has to live in Ohio

The 4-3 Bengals are taking on a 2-5 Browns team with hopes of earning their fifth victory to keep pace with the Ravens (5-3) in the AFC North.

Entering tonight, the Bengals are still three-point favorites on the road in Cleveland. The over/under is currently set at 45.

Joe Burrow and the Cincy offense will be without Ja’Marr Chase due to an injury that luckily will not force him to go on IR. However, Burrow can still rely on notable wideouts Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to make sure the unit doesn’t skip a beat.

The Browns will likely force-feed Nick Chubb just about as much as he can handle, or maybe they’ll give Kareem Hunt the chance to have a big game just in time for the trade deadline tomorrow.

But at the end of the day, both of these teams still live in Ohio and no matter who wins, that won’t change. Can either of these teams truly feel like winners tonight?

If you see some matchups you’re confident in, head on over to the DraftKings Sportsbook and put your money where your mouth is, and while you’re there check out all their other offerings and lets all try and win some money while we enjoy a long day full of football action.