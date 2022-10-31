Chargers re-sign CB Michael Jacquet to the practice squad

On the first weekday back from their bye, the Chargers have re-signed cornerback Michael Jacquet to their practice squad. The move likely comes as a way to increase bodies at the cornerback position following the placement of J.C. Jackson on season-ending IR.

Jacquet was initially signed by the Chargers on August 23rd after Jackson underwent his minor ankle surgery just ahead of the regular season. He was a part of the team’s final cuts before swiftly being added to the first edition of the practice squad. He stayed on the PS until being released on October 6th.

The former Louisiana product was originally an undrafted free agent signing by the Eagles in 2020. He has since had stints with the Jaguars and the Giants. As of this season, he has career totals of 18 tackles, one forced fumble, and three pass breakups.

Jacquet’s signing puts the total amount of cornerbacks between the active roster and practice squad at six.