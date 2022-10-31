Chargers Daily Links: Halloween Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Happy Halloween to you all! I hope you all enjoyed a fantastic weekend and you’re getting geared up to enjoy this holiday Monday.

I won’t lie, this past weekend felt like quite the getaway from Chargers football as I got to hang out and relax from morning to night on Sunday. It was a serene time and if anything, it showed just how heavy this season has been through seven weeks.

But we’re back on the grind for the final 10 weeks of the regular season, beginning with the Falcons this week who currently lead the NFC South with a record of 4-4.

Let’s get pumped. The trade deadline is also here! Will the Bolts actually do something, or will they play dead to coincide with the whole Halloween theme? Only time will tell, I guess.

And now for today’s links.

