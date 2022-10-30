Week 8 NFL staff picks: Broncos or Jaguars in London town?

The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars have flown across the pond to London to kick off Sunday’s set of games in the NFL. The Jags got out to a hot start but have been stumbling lately and are looking to get back on track. The Broncos meanwhile have one of, if not the best defense in the NFL this season but the offense has been so bad at scoring they sit at 2-5. Quarterback Russell Wilson is active today, despite a hamstring injury that kept him out last week.

The rest of the slate is up and down this week with 2 games with spreads of 10 points or more and 2 games with single point spreads.

Here is how Mike and I think today goes across the NFL:

