Rams at 49ers MNF Staff Picks: NFC West Showdown in primetime

The 2-1 Los Angeles Rams travel up the coast tonight to take on the 1-2 San Francisco 49ers for Monday Night Football.

Michael and I are split on who’s going to win this one. Michael went with the vegas favorite 49ers at home while I am picking the Rams to win and move to 3-1 to hold onto the lead in the NFC West.

The Rams are a more complete team right now, in my opinion, and have higher upside on offense with Matt Stafford at quarterback vs the 49ers with Jimmy Garoppolo. Divisional matchups are always competitive though, and both teams have excellent coaching so it should be a pretty close game.

It’s not too late to head over to the DraftKings Sportsbook to put some money down on this game or to check out all their other offerings while you’re there. So head over and throw your support behind one of these NFC West teams.