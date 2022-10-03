Chargers Week 4 Rookie Report: Jamaree Salyer shines in first NFL start

Sunday’s victory over the Texans was headlined by the spectacular performance by a Chargers rookie offensive line. And no, it wasn’t first-rounder Zion Johnson.

Sixth-round rookie Jamaree Salyer stepped into the starting left tackle role tp record his first NFL start after spending all of training camp and OTAs working at guard. After helping lead the Bolts to a win, a casual football fan would have thought he was the left tackle of the future in Los Angeles. I guess that just means the Chargers will have to find a way to get him on the field sooner, huh?

So it should come as no surprise that Salyer’s stock has gone up after this weekend, but how did every other rookie fare? Let’s go ahead and take a look.

OG Zion Johnson

Johnson allowed a pair of pressure against the Texans which led the entire offensive line group and accounted for half of the total pressures allowed by the Chargers on Sunday. However, he graded as the team’s third-best lineman while recording the second-best run block grade on the day.

The performance didn’t reach the levels of Jamaree Salyer’s debut but it was still solid, nonetheless.

Stock direction: Same

S JT Woods

Woods was inactive for yet another game. The third-round pick has yet to make any impact for the Chargers this season and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

Stock direction: Same

RB Isaiah Spiller

Spiller was inactive for another game. Brandon Staley told the media last week that the minute Spiller becomes one of the top three running backs on the team, he’ll be active for game days. Sony Michel just averaged 1.8 yards on the ground against the Texans and has a season average that isn’t much higher than that. I don’t know what this says about Spiller, but it’s a tough look to see him continually inactive for a player who has added little to nothing to the offense through the first month.

Stock direction: Down

DL Otito Ogbonnia

Ogbonnia was inactive against the Texans in a surprising decision to have Christian Covington active instead. Knowing the Texans were run-focused team, one would have expected Ogbonnia to have been active due to the rookie’s recent showings as a fast-developing run stopper, but I guess the coaching staff felt the veteran was still the better choice.

Stock direction: Same

OL Jamaree Salyer

Can we get a round of applause for this young stud?

Salyer stepped into the massive shoes left by the injure Rashawn Slater to post one of the best rookie debuts of the young season. Salyer wound up being the Chargers’ highest-graded player on offense with a 78.6 overall mark while he also posted an ELITE 90.4 pass blocking grade.

Pass rusher Jerry Hughes came into this game with the third-highest pass-rush win rate on the season. Salyer allowed zero pressures all day long.

Game ball earned, King.

Jamaree Salyer with good protection to buy Justin Herbert time to connect with Gerald Everett down the seam for the touchdown. pic.twitter.com/EPLu53VXmi — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) October 2, 2022

Stock direction: Up

CB Ja’Sir Taylor

Taylor played 18 snaps on special teams and came out as the second-lowest graded player in that phase (45.6). He still has yet to see time on defense.

Stock direction: Same

CB Deane Leonard

Leonard also played only on special teams where he was the sixth-highest graded player at 69.2. He also saw zero time on defense.

Stock direction: Same

FB Zander Horvath

Horvath played 15 snaps on special teams and only eight on offense. He ended with a 58.5 overall offensive grade.

Stock direction: Same