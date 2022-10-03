Chargers Daily Links: Victory Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Happy #VictoryMonday to you all!

The Chargers pulled out a 34-24 victory over the Texans in Houston in what was finally the big breakout game we’ve all been waiting for from Austin Ekeler. Justin Herbert looked about as normal as ever since his initial rib injury happened over 18 days ago as he threw for 340 yards and a pair of scores.

The defense was incredibly stout (for a half) and came up big when the Chargers needed to finally shut down the Texans offense at the end.

No matter how it looked, let’s enjoy this victory. The Bolts are 2-2 before heading to Cleveland in week five.

Feel free to use this post to continue any and all conversations regarding yesterday’s action!

And now for today’s links.

Five takeaways from the Chargers’ win over the Texans (Chargers.com)

Studs and duds from Sunday’s win (Chargers Wire)

Three Chargers who exceeded expectations in week four (Bolt Beat)

Top quotes following the team’s win over the Texans (Chargers.com)

Kenny Pickett made his Steelers debut, throws three interceptions but rushes for two scores (ESPN)

Takeaways from Sunday’s slate of games (CBS Sports)

Quarterback power rankings (NFL.com)

The Seahawks held off the Lions in a wild 48-45 thriller (Pro Football Talk)

Hot takes from week four’s slate of games (Bleacher Report)

Winners and losers from week four of the NFL season (The Ringer)