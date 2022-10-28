AFC West Mixtape #3: What’s gone wrong/right in 2022?

It’s the last Friday of the month, so you all know what that means! (I hope)

The managing editors of the AFC West communities at SB Nation got together to talk shop about the division and everything that has happened over the last month since we last spoke at the end of September.

Silver and Black Pride’s Bill Williamson (Raiders), Mile High Report’s Tim Lynch (Broncos), Arrowhead Pride’s Stephen Serda filling in for Pete Sweeney (Chiefs), and myself kicked of the latest episode by each picking one word that we all felt best described the current status of the teams we cover (1:00).

That topic turned into each of us going around and discussing everything that has gone wrong, and everything that has gone right so far through the first seven weeks of the season (14:36). In all honesty, there’s been A LOT of wrong this year so there was certainly plenty to talk about.

We then went on to preview this week’s matchup for those teams not on a bye in week eight (28:53) which amounted to just the Raiders (at New Orleans) and Broncos (at Jacksonville) before topping it all off with each of us deciding right then and there if we believe our respective teams will make this year’s playoffs (32:05).

To find out if I said yes for the Chargers, you have togo ahead and give it a listen!