Chargers fans want Bolts to sign a veteran WR, confidence in team dwindling fast

The confidence in the Chargers from their fan base was slowly falling throughout their three-game win streak from week four to six. Since that was the case when they were winning, you can only imagine the drop in confidence coming off a second blowout loss at home, this time by Geno Smith and the Seahawks.

According to our latest SB Nation Reacts poll, only 15 percent of participating Chargers fans are confident in the current direction of the team. That’s a season-low coming off the 37-23 loss in week seven.

For the first of our two weekly poll questions, I asked you all the give a letter grade to the Chargers for their performance so far this season prior to the bye week. According to our results, 49 percent of participants gave the Chargers “C” while 32 percent gave them a “D.”

Not a single participant gave them an “A” while only five percent believed a “B” was earned.

Lastly, I wanted to know how many of you believe that the Chargers need to sign a veteran wide receiver over the bye week to help fill the void left by Mike Williams who will be out a minimum of four weeks. Turns out most of you feel this way as 92 percent of those surveyed said they would like the team add another pass-catcher to the mix.

