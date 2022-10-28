Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

I hope everyone is enjoying their week without the impending dread that potentially looms over every game this season. We’re just going to roll into the weekend with an open thread.

You all know what to do.

And now for today’s links.

Five takeaways from the Chargers through the first seven games (Chargers.com)

The latest Chargers mailbag (Chargers.com)

Check out how the special teams unit has been special for the Bolts this season (Chargers Wire)

Four Chargers who have been huge disappointments so far this season (Bolt Beat)

The Ravens handed Tom Brady and the Bucs their third consecutive loss (CBS Sports)

The Eagles are cutting off the final two years of Robert Quinn’s contract (NFL.com)

Isaiah Likely shined against the Bucs following injuries to veterans (NFL.com)

Cooper Kupp believes NFL fields should be played on grass (ESPN)

Arthur Smith’s Falcons aren’t what you think (The Ringer)

Tom Brady may not be able to save the Bucs (Bleacher Report)