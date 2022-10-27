Buccaneers vs Ravens TNF Staff Picks: Tom Brady on the verge of losing three straight

Tom Brady and his 3-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football to kick off week 8 in the NFL.

Brady was quoted a few weeks ago saying there was a lot of bad football being played this year in the league and his team has been playing some of the worst of it lately, rolling into week 8 fresh off embarrassing losses to the Steelers and Panthers the last two weeks.

The Ravens have also had a fairly up and down season so far but have come away with divisional wins in 2 of their last 3 games.

