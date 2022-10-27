Chargers Daily Links: CBS Sports has Bolts trading for Seahawks CB before deadline

Good morning, Chargers fans!

In a new article over at CBS Sports, NFL analyst Cody Benjamin wrote up a single trade that all 32 teams should make happen prior to this year’s trade deadline. For the Chargers, Benjamin believes they should make a move for Seattle cornerback Sidney Jones to help reinforce the corner group after the loss of J.C. Jackson.

“Embattled big-money starter J.C. Jackson is out for the year, threatening the corner depth of an already-porous defense,” says Benjamin. “Michael Davis may be an experienced fill-in opposite Asante Samuel Jr., but Jones, who’s lost snaps in Seattle, would at least give them added insurance as they fight to remain in the AFC West race.”

The 6’0, 181-pound Jones has played just 45 total snaps all season for Seattle after starting 11 games for them in 2021. Originally a draft pick for the Eagles, Jones has four interceptions and 29 pass breakups in 25 career starts while playing in 50 total games over the past five-plus seasons.

The move doesn’t necessarily add a true impact player, but an extra body with plenty of experience could likely be had for a late day three pick.

