Breaking: Chargers to add Edge Jeremiah Attaochu pending physical

The Los Angeles Chargers need to make a few moves during their bye week to plug some holes that have developed due to the rash of injuries so far this season.

The first move has apparently just been made with the team bringing in a blast from the past in the form of Edge player Jeremiah Attaochu.

#Chargers planning on signing edge rusher Jeremiah Attaochu either today or tomorrow, pending a physical. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 26, 2022

As many of you may remember, Attaochu was originally a 2nd round pick for the Chargers. After leaving the Chargers in 2017, he has had stints with a few teams, including the Denver Broncos in 2019 and 2020, where in 2019 Brandon Staley was the outside linebackers coach.

Staley obviously worked extensively with Attaochu that season so bringing in a guy with some scheme familiarity is definitely helpful for a mid season signing.

He’ll also likely be cheap against the cap and fully healthy, having only played 8 snaps in the last year.

The team needed some help in the edge group with Chris Rumph joining Joey Bosa on the list of injuries to the position.

Tom Telesco has some more work to do if this team is going to compete while they wait for their big names to get healthy, so hopefully this is the first of a few moves we see over the bye week.