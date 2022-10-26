Mike Williams to miss a minimum of 4 weeks

We finally have a more concrete number in regards to the time Mike Williams is expected to miss this season. Per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Williams is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks following a high ankle sprain he suffered late in the team’s 37-23 loss to the Seahawks.

The injury comes at one of the worst times as Keenan Allen — who played on Sunday but missed the previous five games with a hamstring injury — is finally expected to return in a full capacity following the bye.

Through the team’s first seven games, Williams has recorded 37 receptions for 495 yards and three touchdowns. His receptions rank second to Austin Ekeler’s 53 on the year while his yardage paces the team and his three scores are tied for the team lead alongside Ekeler.

It’s expected that Joshua Palmer (concussion) will also return following the bye which at least gives the Chargers two of their top-three receivers during Williams’ rehabilitation process.