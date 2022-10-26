AFC West Week 8 Odds: Las Vegas favored while Denver is a dog in Jacksonville

The Chargers are on a much-needed bye this week, along with the Chiefs, so we’re going to take a look at the rest of the AFC West and their opening odds for week eight.

First of the two is the Raiders who will travel to New Orleans where they will be two-point favorites over the Saints, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Las Vegas is coming off a convincing 38-20 win over the Texans and could take advantage of a soft-ish schedule over the next five weeks that includes the Jaguars, Colts, Broncos, and Seahawks.

The only other division team not on a bye is the Broncos who will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. They’re currently a two-point underdog but it remains to be seen if Russell Wilson will return in time to start. As of Wednesday, head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wilson has made huge strides in his recovery so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him play come Sunday.

