Chargers Poll: Do the Bolts need to sign a veteran WR?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Happy Wednesday, everyone. We’re back with our weekly confidence poll and I can only imagine the drop it’s about to take if it was consistently going down on a WIN STREAK!

Apart from the poll, we’ve got three additional questions this week.

First, I want to know what letter grade you would give the the team for their performance through the first seven weeks of the regular season.

Secondly, I want to know whether or not you believe the Chargers need to go out and sign a veteran wide receiver to help out position in the wake of Mike Williams’ injury.

Lastly, I simply want to know if you believe Justin Herbert is suffering from a slump or if his less-than-stellar play is due to injuries, play-calling, etc.

Have fun!