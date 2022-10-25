Chargers Week 7 Rookie Report: Johnson, Salyer were solid but have room for improvement

Isaiah Spiller was expected to potentially highlight this week’s edition of the rookie report, but the game script kept him squarely on the bench on Sunday afternoon. Once again, both Johnson and Salyer held tough for another week despite each allowing a few too many pressures.

Let’s go ahead and check out how the Chargers’ seven rookies fared in week seven.

OG Zion Johnson

Johnson graded much better this week compared to his performance against the Broncos but his pressures allowed stayed the same. He allowed four more pressures but still managed a solid 74.4 grade in pass protection by Pro Football Focus. It was a better day, but that effort was unfortunately overlooked due to an offense that couldn’t create much throughout the day.

Stock direction: Same

S JT Woods

Woods was inactive once again and this time he was the only rookie to not suit up against the Seahawks.

Stock direction: Down

RB Isaiah Spiller

Spiller was active for the first time since week one but his long-awaited debut was quite underwhelming. He received just one carry and that lone tote was a big loss of five yards. It wasn’t the performance many of us would have expected, but he was certainly the team’s RB3 — by a large margin — on Sunday.

Stock direction: Same

DL Otito Ogbonnia

Ogbonnia played 28 total snaps against the Seahawks where he finished with just three tackles. He unfortunately graded out fairly poor overall (47.9) but he did notch a 70.0 in tackling. The fifth-round rookie continues to be just “fine” for the defense which is about as much as we can ask of him this season.

Stock direction: Same

OL Jamaree Salyer

Salyer was the team’s second-highest graded player on offense (72.4) behind only Mike Williams (73.1). Like Johnson he allowed four pressures which was tied for the most on the line, but his plays throughout the rest of the game was good enough to avoid those affecting his grade all that much. Salyer continues to be a steady presence in place of injured All-Pro Rashawn Slater.

Stock direction: Up

CB Ja’Sir Taylor

No massive special teams plays for Taylor this week. He played 19 snaps on coverage teams and finished with a game grade of 64.2.

Stock direction: Same

CB Deane Leonard

Leonard only played special teams and finished the Seahawks game with the second-lowest grade of any Chargers played at 54.9.

Stock direction: Same

FB Zander Horvath

Horvath played just three snaps on offense and 18 on special teams. His 68.6 ST grade was good for fourth on the team.

Stock direction: Same