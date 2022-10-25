Chargers Daily Links: Injury updates on Jackson, Williams, Rumph II

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Chargers fans got injury updates on several key players during Brandon Staley’s media availability on Monday afternoon.

First, J.C. Jackson is out for the remainder of the 2022 season with a ruptured patellar tendon. His first year with the Chargers has unfortunately come and gone in the blink of an eye.

Mike Williams was confirmed to have a high ankle sprain that will sideline him for weeks, not days, according to Staley. There’s not a real timetable and he’s most certainly not returning immediately after the bye.

Lastly, Chris Rumph II will also be out for several weeks with a sprained MCL. Staley called it “not of the serious variety” but he’ll be week-to-week over day-to-day.

The hits really just kept on coming right up until the bye week. The Bolts will look healthier on the other side, but that still may not be as healthy as they need to be to stay afloat for the remainder of the season.

