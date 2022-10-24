Bears vs. Patriots MNF Staff Picks: Bill Belichick should bounce Bears in primetime

The struggling Bears take on a Patriots team that's also performing quite middling this season, at least by Bill Belichick standards.

The former is 2-4 in Matt Eberflus' first season as head coach and Belichick's squad is 3-3. Justin Fields is still trying to find his groove in the NFL while the Patriots may have themselves a little bit of a quarterback controversy between Mac Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots are 4.5-point favorites heading into this game on the road. Both Michael and I picked New England and we're feeling quite confident about it. Belichick loves to abuse young and inexperienced quarterbacks so tonight should be full of pressure and exotic looks to get in the head of Fields.

