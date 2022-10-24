Mike Williams to “miss some time” with high ankle sprain

As many would have expected after watching it unfold in real time, Mike Williams isn’t expected back anytime soon after suffering an ankle injury late in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, further tests on Williams’ ankle on Monday revealed that he did indeed suffer a high ankle sprain and that he “will miss some time.”

Now an exact amount of time he’ll miss has not been thrown out there, but with the results they just got on top of the bye week here, anything other than “he’ll be back after the bye” tells us the injury could put Williams out for three or more weeks. That likely means he’s headed for a stint on injured reserve which is just such poor timing with Keenan Allen coming back 100 percent after the bye.

Against the Falcons and onward, it looks like it’ll be Allen and Joshua Palmer leading the way.