Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Seahawks

Despite the blowout loss, the Chargers defense was the unit who earned the higher grades on Sunday afternoon. In fact, the top three grades for the Bolts were defenders, including a repeat at number one in Drue Tranquill (84.6).

One thing you’ll notice this week is that some of the stars of the team were among the lowest-graded players. It really was just one of those types of weeks for the Chargers.

Let’s go ahead and take a look at this week’s highest and lowest-graded players from this week’s game against the Seahawks.

Offense

(Min. 20 snaps)

Top-5

WR Mike Williams - 73.1

OT Jamaree Salyer - 72.4

C Corey Linsley - 71.5

OG Zion Johnson - 69.6

TE Gerald Everett - 67.0

Gerald Everett Refuses to Go Down on 24-Yard Catch and Runhttps://t.co/ppJjEh133F — VCP Football (@VCPFootball) October 24, 2022

Worst-5

TE Tre’ McKitty - 37.6

WR Michael Bandy - 42.9

QB Justin Herbert - 53.2

WR DeAndre Carter - 53.3

WR Keenan Allen - 63.9

Defense

(Min. 20 snaps)

Top-5

LB Drue Tranquill - 84.6

S Nasir Adderley - 84.0

DT Morgan Fox - 75.3

CB Bryce Callahan - 71.1

CB Asante Samuel - 68.2

Worst-5

CB J.C. Jackson - 31.7

DT Jerry Tillery - 40.0

EDGE Khalil Mack - 47.8

DT Otito Ogbonnia - 47.9

LB Kenneth Murray - 49.7