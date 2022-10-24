The Lightning Round Podcast#298: “Is It Time For A Change?”

Garrett and Jamie were joined by Craig Smith to recap the Chargers blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions about how the Chargers won and some turning points in that game. They talk about the issues with the play calling, Justin Herbert’s change in arm angle, JC Jackson and Mike Williams injuries and whether or not they should make changes to the staff or roster heading into the bye.

