Chargers Daily Links: Day After Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Yesterday was another rough one. Just when you think the team was far enough removed from the Jaguars experience in week three, another similar performance arrives and once again casts some major doubt on the direction of the team.

Per usual, feel free to use this post to continue any and all discussions from Sunday.

And now for today’s links.

Five takeaways from Sunday’s loss (Chargers.com)

Studs and duds from Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks (Chargers Wire)

Firing Brandon Staley would be pointless for the Chargers (Bolt Beat)

Recap of Sunday’s 37-23 loss to the Seahawks (Charger Report)

Overreactions from Sunday’s slate of games (ESPN+)

D.K. Metcalf is set to have an MRI after injuring his knee on Sunday (ESPN)

Week seven letter grades for every NFL team (CBS Sports)

Five biggest surprises so far this season (NFL.com)

The Jets believe Breece Hall tore his ACL (Pro Football Talk)

NFL week seven takeaways (Bleacher Report)