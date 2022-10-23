Chargers Injury: Mike Williams goes down with an ankle injury.

On top of getting blown out at home, the hits keep coming for the Chargers.

Mike Williams looks to have sustained a pretty substantial knee injury in the 4th quarter of their week 7 game vs the Seattle Seahawks.

Chargers WR Mike Williams is being taken off the field with two trainers.



He is unable to put any weight on his right leg. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 23, 2022

This looked bad and does not look, right now, like something he will just be able to shake off and come back from after the bye week. I think he is going to miss significant time. His knee twisted and was bent back underneath himself and the defender.

As he was being helped off he was not putting any weight at all on his leg. He went to the tent on the sideline but they very quickly brought out the cart and carted him back to the locker room.

UPDATE: On the broadcast they have corrected that it was his ankle is what they were telling the press asking questions on the sideline.