Chargers Injuries: Drue Tranquill and Chris Rumph hurt on back to back punts, Ogbonnia hurt on safety

The Chargers are starting to have some injuries pile up on defense right now. On back to back punts the Chargers have had Drue Tranquill and Chris Rumph go down and need to be helped off.

Tranquill missed the series following getting hurt but is back on the field. Rumph however looked like he was more seriously injured and may not be coming back.

Rookie defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia went down on the play that the Chargers defense actually secured a safety and had to be helped off as well.

Ogbonnia looked like he was grabbing his knee while he was down on the play and he had his leg fold down underneath him awkwardly.

The Chargers are going to need every second of this bye week to try and get healthy for the rest of the season because these injuries are really starting to stack up on both sides of the ball.