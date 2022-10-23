Chargers-Seahawks Live Recap: Bolts look to put away Seahawks ahead of bye week

Kickoff against the Seahawks (3-3) is right around the corner. The Chargers (4-2) are back at home for the second-straight game before they head into their bye next week. It couldn’t be coming at a better time as several notable Chargers are banged up and an extended break could do wonders for this team before they take on the final 10 games of the season.

However, Geno Smith and his duo of dynamic pass-catchers will look to stay above .500 this week by upsetting the Chargers in their own home.

Will Seattle continue to surprise? Can Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense put on a show with Keenan Allen returning?

Keep it here for a complete recap of today’s game quarter-by-quarter.

First Quarter

The Chargers got the game started on a high note with a turnover on the opening drive just a few plays into regulation. Asante Samuel Jr. deflected a pass intended for Tyler Lockett up in the air which was then picked off by Kenneth Murray who returned it to the Seahawks 41-yard line.

But on the ensuing drive for the Bolts, the Chargers came up short running up the middle on fourth-and-inches before turning it over on downs.

The Seahawks snatched momentum back from the Chargers on the very next drive by overcoming several penalties en route to Geno Smith hitting Marquise Goodwin for his first touchdown of the season over the top of Asante Samuel Jr. With seven and a half minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Chargers trailed 7-0.

It took just four plays for tragedy to strike the Chargers again as Justin Herbert made a very ill-advised throw over the middle to a double-covered DeAndre Carter. Seattle defensive back Ryan Neal picked off the pass with ease and running back Kenneth Walker took the ball into the end zone from 12 yards out to push Seattle’s lead to 14-0.

You wouldn’t believe it, but the nightmare wasn’t over yet for the Chargers. On the fifth play of their third offensive drive, Herbert was stripped and the Seahawks recovered deep in Los Angeles territory. The defense stepped up, however, and kept Seattle to just a field goal thanks in part to Austin Johnson’s first sack of the season. With a little over a minute remaining in the period, the deficit grew to 17-0.

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter