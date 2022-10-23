Keenan Allen to play against Seahawks

Keenan Allen was listed as questionable heading into today’s game and he himself said it would be a game-time decision on whether or not he’d be available on Sunday.

After going through some stretches and catching some passes from Easton Stick about 90 minutes prior to game time, Allen finally gave us an answer.

According to NFL Network’s Bridget Condon, Allen just told her that is ready and will play today against the Seahawks, capitalizing the decision with “it’s a go.”

Allen has missed the previous five and a half games due to a hamstring injury that simply refused to get better in a timely fashion. It seemed like week four’s matchup against the Texans was going to be his return but a setback occurred during practice and that seemed to push off his return indefinitely.

With Joshua Palmer out due to a concussion, Allen’s return is a huge gain just before the team’s bye week.