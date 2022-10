The Chargers were in hell during the first quarter. Nothing was going right and it led to a 17-0 lead for the Seahawks. The Bolts were able to make it 17-14, but they sputtered late and the Seahawks were able to put another score on the board.

Not to mention the injury to J.C. Jackson. Truly couldn’t get much worse than that.

Let’s see how this second half unfolds. We’ll see you on the other side.