Chargers vs. Seahawks First Half Game Thread

Week seven is here.

A win today puts the Chargers at 5-2 on the season heading into the bye week. That would be one heck of a way to set up the back half of the season.

They get a tough task in the 3-3 Seahawks who employ a dynamic receiver duo in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. J.C. Jackson will certainly have his work cut out for him.

On the flip side, the Chargers offense gets the 30th-ranked defense in the league. Can you say “bounce back game?”

Let’s the chat rocking. Have fun and enjoy the game!

Bolt up, baby!