Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Inactives

We are about an hour from kickoff for the week 7 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks. Which mean’s it’s time for the inactives list and it’s good news for the Chargers.

#SEAvsLAC inactives



Easton Stick

Joshua Palmer

Dustin Hopkins

JT Woods

Donald Parham Jr.

Christian Covington — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 23, 2022

The Chargers get WR1 Keenan Allen back! Keenan has been a question mark all week and was a gametime decision. It appears that decision is that he can go. He will likely be on a snap count, but there was reportedly a lot of high fiving and thumbs up going on after Allen’s warmup today. This is huge for this offense.

Equally as huge is starting center Corey Linsley being active today after missing a week due to food poisoning. We saw plenty of stats this week showing how important Linsley is to this offense, and they’ll need all the help they can get today to keep up with a surprisingly good Seattle offense.

We will also get the debut of 4th round rookie running back Isaiah Spiller today. With Josh Kelley headed to the IR with a knee injury, Spiller is active today and will get a few offensive snaps.

The bad news is the Chargers will be without both Joshua Palmer and Donald Parham Jr today as both are still in the concussion protocol.